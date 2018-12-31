Beeston murder victim named as a second man is charged with murder

Have your say

The 30-year-old man murdered in Beeston on Boxing Day has now been identified.

Maksym Polomka is a Polish national who had been living in Beeston.

Robb Street

He died after being seriously injured in an assault following a disturbance on Robb Street in the early hours of December 26.

Formal identification by his relatives has now been completed.

Two men have now been charged with murder.

Pawel Stragowski, 27, of Coleshill Way, Bradford, will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on New Year's Day.

Tomasz Dybicz, 29, from Beeston, has already appeared before magistrates.

A 31-year-old man who was also arrested has been released without charge.