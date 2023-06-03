Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Epsom racecourse on high alert as animal activists threaten Derby
EuroMillions: UK ticket holder wins £111.7 million jackpot
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why

Beeston incident: Teenage pedestrian suffers injuries after crash with motorbike in Leeds

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Leeds involving a motorbike and a pedestrian.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 10:42 BST

The collision occurred around 5.30pm on Tuesday (May 23), on Dewsbury Road, Beeston and the pedestrian, a teenager, suffered injuries to their wrist.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information and footage can be given via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230286608.

The crash happened on Dewsbury Road in BeestonThe crash happened on Dewsbury Road in Beeston
The crash happened on Dewsbury Road in Beeston
Related topics:PoliceLeedsBeestonCCTV