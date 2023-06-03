Beeston incident: Teenage pedestrian suffers injuries after crash with motorbike in Leeds
Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Leeds involving a motorbike and a pedestrian.
The collision occurred around 5.30pm on Tuesday (May 23), on Dewsbury Road, Beeston and the pedestrian, a teenager, suffered injuries to their wrist.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.
Information and footage can be given via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230286608.