Crews from across West Yorkshire were called to a property on Rawston Terrace, Beeston, at 3.42pm after it caught fire.

One person was inside the house and had to be rescued by fire services.

They were treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics on scene, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Rawston Terrace, Beeston (Photo: Google)

