Beeston fire: Firefighters scrambled to Leeds house fire and rescue person trapped inside
A person has been rescued from a house fire in Leeds this afternoon.
By Abi Whistance
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 5:34 pm
Crews from across West Yorkshire were called to a property on Rawston Terrace, Beeston, at 3.42pm after it caught fire.
One person was inside the house and had to be rescued by fire services.
They were treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics on scene, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The fire investigation team is working to determine the cause of the fire.