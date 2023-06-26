Beech Walk house fire: Person rescued from Gipton house fire as Leeds crews say cause of blaze remains unknown
A person was rescued from a house fire in Gipton as the cause of the blaze remains unknown.
Firefighters from Killingbeck and Leeds were called to the fire at the semi-detached house, in Beech Walk, at around 1pm today (June 26). They rescued a person from the house, before handing them over to the care of ambulance staff who were also on the scene. The crews then used hose reels to extinguish the flames.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “It is too early to speculate on the cause."