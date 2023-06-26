Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Beech Walk house fire: Person rescued from Gipton house fire as Leeds crews say cause of blaze remains unknown

A person was rescued from a house fire in Gipton as the cause of the blaze remains unknown.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 17:53 BST

Firefighters from Killingbeck and Leeds were called to the fire at the semi-detached house, in Beech Walk, at around 1pm today (June 26). They rescued a person from the house, before handing them over to the care of ambulance staff who were also on the scene. The crews then used hose reels to extinguish the flames.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “It is too early to speculate on the cause."

Firefighters were called to the house fire in Beech Walk, Gipton, at around 1pm. Photo: Google.Firefighters were called to the house fire in Beech Walk, Gipton, at around 1pm. Photo: Google.
Firefighters were called to the house fire in Beech Walk, Gipton, at around 1pm. Photo: Google.
Related topics:GiptonLeeds