BBC antiques expert opens Ossett retirement home

Ossett retirees were delighted to welcome celebrity guest, David Harper to join them for the Grand Opening of a new Retirement Living Plus development on New Street.

Taking lead of the celebrations at McCarthy Stone’s Whitaker Grange, the BBC antiques expert performed a special ribbon-cutting ceremony before sharing details of his illustrious career.

Guests at the event, including proud homeowners at Whitaker Grange and their friends and family, also enjoyed a glass of fizz and a light buffet from the on-site bistro as they tapped their feet along to a live performance by local performer, Andrew Lloyd.

Commenting on his visit, David said: “I was delighted to be invited to Whitaker Grange for the Grand Opening.

David Harper cuts the ribbon to open Whitaker Grange

"It was so wonderful to meet with all the homeowners and their guests and an absolute joy to be a part of the celebrations here in Ossett.”

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, added: “The opening was a fantastic occasion and our guests thoroughly enjoyed meeting David and learning more about his fascinating career.

"On behalf of the team and our homeowners, we’d like to say a huge thank you to David for making it such a memorable experience.

“Whitaker Grange provides a unique brand of retirement living in the local area with independence and community at its heart.”