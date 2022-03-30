Barwick Road Leeds crash: Police close A64 near Swarcliffe due to ongoing police incident

Police have closed Barwick Road near Swarcliffe due to an ongoing incident.

By Abbey Maclure
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 2:17 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 2:18 pm

The westbound carriageway is closed at the junction with Leeds Outer Ring Road (A6120) and York Road (A64).

The AA reports that the closure is due to a crash and it is causing slow-moving traffic in the area.

Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.

The westbound carriageway is closed between Leeds Outer Ring Road (A6120) and York Road (A64) (Photo: AA)

Police close Barwick Road near Swarcliffe due to ongoing incident

Last updated: Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 14:23

Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 14:23

Road now closed in both directions

Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 14:20

Road closure due to crash, AA reports

The AA reports that the road closure is in place due to a crash.

Its live updates show slow-moving traffic in the area.

Photo: AA
Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 14:23

Police close busy Leeds Ring Road junction

Police have closed Barwick Road near Seacroft/Swarcliffe, at the junction with Leeds Outer Ring Road (A6120) and York Road (A64).

We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on this ongoing incident.

