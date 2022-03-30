Barwick Road Leeds crash: Police close A64 near Swarcliffe due to ongoing police incident
Police have closed Barwick Road near Swarcliffe due to an ongoing incident.
The westbound carriageway is closed at the junction with Leeds Outer Ring Road (A6120) and York Road (A64).
The AA reports that the closure is due to a crash and it is causing slow-moving traffic in the area.
Last updated: Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 14:23
Road now closed in both directions
Police close busy Leeds Ring Road junction
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on this ongoing incident.