Barnsley Road South Elmsall: Crews rush to tackle house fire in West Yorkshire town
Three fire and rescue crews rushed to a house fire in a West Yorkshire town on Wednesday.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call from a member of the public at 9.26am today (Wednesday November 1), regarding a house fire on Barnsley Street in South Elmsall.
Crews from South Kirkby, Pontefract and Doncaster were sent to the scene and arrived less than 10 minutes later, at 9.34am.
An aerial unit was also deployed to help with the fire, which was on the second floor and reached the roof of the building.
The fire was extinguished, and crews left the scene at around noon. No members of the public were injured.