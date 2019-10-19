Bar review: Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen, Leeds - 'Laidback, no-frills'

Gins, cocktails, pitchers, pints, kegs there is all you could ever want on Belgraves drinks menu

Wanting to support a business committed to making change, we headed to the Arena Quarter (near Merrion Street) to check out one of Leeds’ favourite student haunts.

Belgrave is spread over three floors with a large bar, two kitchens and a live DJ on the ground floor, a huge events space on the second and a large rooftop terrace with a small bar.

What’s behind the bar?

The rooftop bar at Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen on Cross Belgrave Street

Gins, cocktails, pitchers, pints, kegs – there is all you could ever want on Belgrave’s drinks menu.

Cask ales and premium craft beers are on offer as well as tea and coffee during the day.

What did you drink?

We started with two cocktails. I had a classic Elderflower Collins made with Tanqueray gin while my friend opted for the Pink Fizz – strawberry gin, prosecco, strawberry syrup and soda. Our cocktails were pleasant, but there was a little too much ice and not enough of the strong stuff.

For our second round, we both had a strawberry gin and tonic. Now these were strong and deliciously sweet.

What is the atmosphere like?

We visited Belgrave on a cold Friday evening in October – so while it was buzzing downstairs, it was emptier on the roof terrace which gave us plenty of space for a good catch-up.

A DJ was playing smooth R&B and the music amped up later on, making it the perfect bar to transition from evening to night.

The laidback, no-frills atmosphere is exactly what we needed after a day's work. Trainers are welcome and there is no expectation to overdress, so Belgrave is the perfect antidote to the more pretentious crowds on Greek Street or Call Lane.

Was it good value for money?

The cocktails are priced between £6.50 and £8, as you would expect for Leeds, but they were watery and weak.

The pink gins were expensive at £8.80, but we were warned of this by the very friendly and attentive bartender before he poured them.

Would you go back?

Yes, absolutely, particularly to make the most of the gorgeous roof terrace and views of Leeds in the summer.

Scores:

Value 5/10

Atmosphere 9/10

Service 7/10

Factfile:

Address: 1 Cross Belgrave Street, Leeds, LS2 8JP

Telephone: 0113 234 6160

Website: www.belgravemusichall.com

Opening hours:

Monday: 11am to 12:30am

Tuesday: 11am to 12:30am

Wednesday: 11am to 1am

Thursday: 11am to 1:30am

Friday: 11am to 2:30am

Saturday: 11am to 3am