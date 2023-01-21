Police were called to Balne Lane, Wakefield, shortly after 1.30pm yesterday (Friday) after receiving reports of a crash involving a bike and a Toyota Avensis. It happened at the junction with Silcotes Street.

The cyclist, 71-year-old man, was taken to hospital and is in a serious condition. The driver of the Toyota is helping police with their enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the accident or who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility, quoting log 836 of January 20.