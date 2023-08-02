Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Balk Lane Horbury: Body of missing man recovered from Wakefield river after 'concern for welfare' report

The body of a missing man has been recovered from a river in Wakefield.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 14:25 BST

Police received a report of concerns for the welfare of an elderly man at approximately 7.23pm yesterday evening (Tuesday). The caller advised the man had left his home in a vehicle at around 3pm and not been seen since.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries were made to locate the man, and his vehicle was found close to the river in Balk Lane, Horbury.

The river was searched and the body of a deceased man was subsequently recovered from the water. The man’s family have been informed of the discovery.”

Related topics:WakefieldPoliceWest Yorkshire Police