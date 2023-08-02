Balk Lane Horbury: Body of missing man recovered from Wakefield river after 'concern for welfare' report
The body of a missing man has been recovered from a river in Wakefield.
Police received a report of concerns for the welfare of an elderly man at approximately 7.23pm yesterday evening (Tuesday). The caller advised the man had left his home in a vehicle at around 3pm and not been seen since.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries were made to locate the man, and his vehicle was found close to the river in Balk Lane, Horbury.
The river was searched and the body of a deceased man was subsequently recovered from the water. The man’s family have been informed of the discovery.”