Baize star Aimee pots a generous cash grant

A promising young snooker star from Leeds has potted a cash windfall after being awarded a grant.

Aimee Benn, of Burley-in-Wharfedale, has been given a grant by the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation (YYAF).

Aimee began playing thanks to a free ten-week course in the game which was being offered in Menston by the Paul Hunter Foundation.

Leeds cueman Paul won the Masters Championship three times before sadly losing his battle with cancer in 2006, when he was posthumously awarded the Personality of the Year title at the Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards.

Aimee, aged 15, took to the sport immediately and three years on is playing in tournaments across the UK and abroad, as well as helping younger members of her club with their coaching.

She is now ranked ninth in the world after just two seasons competing in the ladies’ open age tour.

She recently took part in the Ladies Festival of Snooker in Leeds, improving on her last performance, and in August is hoping to be able to travel to Germany for the Paul Hunter Classic tournament.

She received her grant towards coaching, registration and entry fees from YYAF vice-chairman Richard Stroud.

“It is always exciting to meet a young person with the determination and commitment to do well in whatever field they choose,” said Richard.

“We wish her the best of luck for the future.”

The main fundraiser for YYAF is the annual Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards.

Anyone who would like to apply for a grant can find full details at www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk.

Nominations for the 2018 Awards close on Friday, September 14.