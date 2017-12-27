Baby Eliza is an extra special Christmas present

THEY say the best things come to those who wait - and little Eliza Tindall did exactly that for her parents, keeping them waiting eight days over her due date to be born on Christmas Day.

The 8lb 13oz bundle of joy arrived at the LGI at 6.21am on Christmas Day, 16 hours after mum Charlotte Sinclair went into labour on Christmas Eve.

Eliza, who is the first baby for Meanwood parents Charlotte, 31, and Matt, 35, has been given the middle name Pauline in tribute to her paternal grandmother, who died last year.

Charlotte said: “She is lovely and has been a dream so far.

“The midwives at the LGI have been fab and there was lots of Christmas spirit - people dressed up with tinsel and volunteers bringing crocheted gifts for the babies. We even got Christmas dinner.”

Dad Matt added: “She is the best Christmas present ever.”