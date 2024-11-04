Author Kay Snow Puts Thurnscoe On The Map in New Novel, “Deightonby Street.”

Kay Snow, an author from Bingley, West Yorkshire, has captivated the hearts of readers with her latest novel, “Deightonby Street.”

This riveting story set in the pit village of Thurnscoe, South Yorkshire, during 1944, brings to life the resilience and spirit of a community forged in coal and grit. Get ready for a journey that will keep you turning pages and leave you longing for more!

In “Deightonby Street”, Snow masterfully captures the essence of Thurnscoe, a village scarred by war but unbroken in spirit. The novel follows three friends in their thirties – Lucy Hobson, Meg Emmett, and Dot Moore as they navigate life’s trials and triumphs, love, conflict, hidden desires, and meddling neighbours.

In Thurnscoe village, ‘44,Where miners’ boots would clomp the floor.Deightonby Street, the star of the show,With tales of laughter, high and low.

Kay Snow - author of Deightonby Street

Dot Moore, with temper fierce and bright,Chased by Eddie, day and night.Meg Emmett, broken but bold,Together, their antics never grow old.

Dot and Meg, in a cinema brawl,Taking on gropers, standing tall.A flasher’s surprise, they handle with glee,Chasing him off, as bold as can be.

Meg in the pub, with a tray in hand,Serves her husband’s dinner, not as planned.A scene so wild, the locals cheer,As Meg’s bold move brings laughter near.

Doris Price, the tyrant queen,Arguments daily, a regular scene.Ernie, her son, a bully so mean,But Peggy Hobson, a fighting machine.

Ernie and his gang, always a pest,But Peggy’s punches, they’re the best.Sammy’s safe with his sister near,Her fierce protection, crystal clear.

Jimmy Ferriday, the cheeky chap,Raided fields while bombs went “zap!”His antics, though risky, bring a grin,As he sneaks about with a cheeky spin.

Miss Todd, the teacher, prim and tight,Struggles with kids, a daily fight.At the dance, a sight to see,Dragged into the Hokey Cokey spree.

The little village, with its vibrant crew,In wartime’s gloom, their spirits flew.With laughter, love, and a bit of strife,They found the humour in everyday life.

On Deightonby Street, through thick and thin,Laughter echoed, hearts would win.From gropers to flashers, bulls on the run,Thurnscoe’s tales are second to none!

Readers will find themselves immersed in a world full of delightful surprises at every turn. “Deightonby Street” serves up hearty laughs and entertainment while also offering a profound reflection on community and the passage of time.

The novel has already garnered praise from readers and reviewers alike:

“Calling all Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Mount Pleasant and EastEnders fans – check out Deightonby Street. You’ll LOVE it.”

“Hilarious, a scream, a hoot, a joy – brilliant read.”

“This should be on Netflix. Where for art thou?!”

“So, Coronation Street and Emmerdale got together and made a baby – Deightonby Street.”

“I love Deightonby Street!”

Kay Snow's inspiration for “Deightonby Street” is deeply personal, drawn from her grandmother’s enthralling tales during childhood visits to Thurnscoe. “The scent of smoke from coal fires in Thurnscoe always signaled home to me,” says Snow. “Even now, that smell transports me back to one of my most cherished memories.”

For more information, visit Kay Snow’s website at kaysnow.co.uk