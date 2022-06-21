Austhorpe Road bus fire: Passengers stranded as Connexions bus catches fire in Leeds

A bus has caught fire while in service in Leeds - leaving passengers stranded on the side of the road.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 1:56 pm

Firefighters were called out to Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates, at 12.33pm.

Pictures show crews working to put out the fire on the Connexions single-decker bus, which has torched the rear side of the vehicle.

Two crews from Killingbeck Fire Station were sent out to extinguish the fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The fire torched the rear side of the bus (Photo: Simon Hulme)

Read More

Read More
Leeds man stabbed in back and slashed in face after confronting youths in Trenth...

Elderly passengers were left waiting at the side of the road for a replacement service, but no one was injured.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and rescue service said: "We were called at 12.33 to reports of a bus on fire – and sent two crews from Killingbeck.

"The police are also in attendance for traffic control. No reports of any rescues/injuries."

Elderly passengers were left waiting at the side of the road (Photo: Simon Hulme)
PassengersLeedsCross Gates