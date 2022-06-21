Firefighters were called out to Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates, at 12.33pm.

Pictures show crews working to put out the fire on the Connexions single-decker bus, which has torched the rear side of the vehicle.

Two crews from Killingbeck Fire Station were sent out to extinguish the fire.

The fire torched the rear side of the bus (Photo: Simon Hulme)

Elderly passengers were left waiting at the side of the road for a replacement service, but no one was injured.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and rescue service said: "We were called at 12.33 to reports of a bus on fire – and sent two crews from Killingbeck.

"The police are also in attendance for traffic control. No reports of any rescues/injuries."