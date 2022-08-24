Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At-home abortion pills are set to be made permanently available from the end of August in England and Wales.

The so-called “pills by post” were launched during the Covid pandemic in order for people to undergo abortions safely from their home while the nations were under lockdown.

New legislation will allow women to access pills for early medical abortion via a teleconsultation, and for both pills to be taken at home for gestation of up to 9 weeks and 6 days.

In March 2022, MPs voted to retain the service after it became the most popular option in England and Wales and it’ll be made permanent from 30 August 2022.

Claire Murphy, chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) has said that the at-home pills has made it easier for vulnerable women to access abortions. and Conservative MP Laura Trott called retaining the service a matter for human dignity.

The Department for Health announced on Tuesday, 23 August that the Abortion Act was being amended to allow permanent access to the “pills by post”, and that doctors will have to certify in “good faith” that the gestation period is below 10 weeks.

In order to prescribe the pills, doctors will be required to record information on where the consultation and the termination of pregnancy will take place and if the consultation was made completely remote.

The reason for collecting this information is to enable analysis of trends in the service and for improvements.

Maggie Throup, the minister for public health, said: "The wellbeing and safety of women requiring access to abortion services is paramount.

"With these measures women will have more choice in how and where they access abortion services, while ensuring robust data is collected to ensure their continued safety."

