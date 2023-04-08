News you can trust since 1890
Aston Rhodes Bradford: Growing concern for missing teenager who 'may need medical treatment'

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for a teenager who has been missing for two weeks.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 8th Apr 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 12:53 BST

Aston Rhodes, aged 15, was reported missing shortly after 7.45pm on March 23 and was in the Thorpe Edge area of Bradford last week.

He is described as a 5ft 7ins to 5ft 10ins white male, of skinny build with blonde/brown hair, wearing a grey Under Armour tracksuit, black trainers and a grey shell coat.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We believe he may be in need of medical treatment, and we are urgently need to make sure he is okay."

Aston Rhodes, aged 15, was reported missing shortly after 7.45pm on March 23. Picture: WYPAston Rhodes, aged 15, was reported missing shortly after 7.45pm on March 23. Picture: WYP
Officers are appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seem Aston or knows of his whereabouts to contact police by calling 101, or go online www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1637 of 23/3.

