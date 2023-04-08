Aston Rhodes Bradford: Growing concern for missing teenager who 'may need medical treatment'
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for a teenager who has been missing for two weeks.
Aston Rhodes, aged 15, was reported missing shortly after 7.45pm on March 23 and was in the Thorpe Edge area of Bradford last week.
He is described as a 5ft 7ins to 5ft 10ins white male, of skinny build with blonde/brown hair, wearing a grey Under Armour tracksuit, black trainers and a grey shell coat.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We believe he may be in need of medical treatment, and we are urgently need to make sure he is okay."
Officers are appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seem Aston or knows of his whereabouts to contact police by calling 101, or go online www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1637 of 23/3.