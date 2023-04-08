Aston Rhodes, aged 15, was reported missing shortly after 7.45pm on March 23 and was in the Thorpe Edge area of Bradford last week.

He is described as a 5ft 7ins to 5ft 10ins white male, of skinny build with blonde/brown hair, wearing a grey Under Armour tracksuit, black trainers and a grey shell coat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We believe he may be in need of medical treatment, and we are urgently need to make sure he is okay."

Aston Rhodes, aged 15, was reported missing shortly after 7.45pm on March 23. Picture: WYP