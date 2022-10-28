The incident occurred at approximately 7:50pm yesterday evening (28 October) near the Asda store on Asdale Road. A Volvo V40 was in collision with the man as he was crossing the road and road closures were put in place afterwards.

Police have confirmed the road has since reopened but the man remains in hospital with serious injuries. Police are now appealing for information as they seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage of the collision or events prior has been asked contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 or the West Yorkshire Police live chat, quoting log 1448 of October 27.