The incident occurred in the car park of the Asda store in Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax, at around 6:37pm yesterday (December 16). It is believed to have involved a white Vauxhall Mokka, which failed to stop at the scene.

An appeal for witnesses has been launched and a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a child was in collision with a vehicle in Halifax. The incident occurred in the car park of Asda at Thrum Hall Lane, close to the cash machines at about 6.37pm yesterday (Friday).

“It is believed to have involved a white Vauxhall Mokka, which failed to stop at the scene. A five-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered a serious leg injury.

An appeal for witnesses has been launched. Image: Google Street View