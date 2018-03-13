Arts space could be a ‘focal point’

Plans to build an arts space as a “focal point” for events in Leeds have been unveiled.

Morley Town Council has now submitted proposals for the new arts and events space on the corner of Queen Street and Windsor Court in Morley town centre.

It would be named the Diamond Jubilee Arts Space, in celebration of Queen Elizabeth reaching the royal milestone of 60 years on the throne in 2012.

A design and access statement, prepared by Groundwork Leeds on behalf of the town council, revealed the building would be next to Morley Town Hall.

The statement said: “The structure would have a multi-functional purpose providing an events space and bandstand for a range of community activities. This would include hosting events such as Christmas carol concerts, brass bands and local drama productions. In addition the space would be designed to allow the work of local artists to be publicly displayed.

“When events are not planned the structure will act as a shelter and seating area for use by the general public.”

The town council approached Groundwork Leeds in 2015 to develop a feasibility study for the plans.

The statement added: “The town centre currently lacks any kind of covered focal point for public gathering, events or the display of public art.

“The facility would provide this function in a busy, centrally located area close to major shops and within easy reach of the towns main car parks.

“The area selected for the structure is currently under-used and the layout of the existing seating area limits the flexibility of the space for hosting public events.”

People can have their say on the planning application until April 13 on www.leeds.gov.uk