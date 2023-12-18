Armouries Way: Man in critical condition after being rescued from River Aire in Leeds
A man is in a critical condition after being rescued from the River Aire in Leeds.
The casualty was rushed to hospital after the incident late last night (December 17), off Armouries Way in the city centre.
Police were called to the scene by the ambulance service shortly before midnight, where a man was rescued from the water by firefighters.
A spokesperson for the force said: “He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and is continuing to receive treatment.
“There were no suspicious circumstances.”