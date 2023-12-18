Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Armouries Way: Man in critical condition after being rescued from River Aire in Leeds

A man is in a critical condition after being rescued from the River Aire in Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:53 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 09:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The casualty was rushed to hospital after the incident late last night (December 17), off Armouries Way in the city centre.

Police were called to the scene by the ambulance service shortly before midnight, where a man was rescued from the water by firefighters.

A spokesperson for the force said: “He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and is continuing to receive treatment.

“There were no suspicious circumstances.”

Related topics:LeedsPolice