Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The men were given sentences ranging from 36 months to 56 months, when they appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (January 26).

Aurel Alimucaj, 43, was jailed for 40 months; Fejzi Canai, 59, was sentenced to 48 months; Emiliano Licaj, 26, was given a 36-month term; Klemend Mezuri, 45, received 45 months; and Ervin Mezyri, 35, was imprisoned for 56 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their convictions followed an investigation by police in Leeds after the raid on July 28 last year at an industrial unit in Armley Road, where a total of 2,342 cannabis plants were seized.

Clockwise from left, Aurel Alimucaj, Fejzi Canai, Emiliano Licaj, Ervin Mezyri, and Klemend Mezuri have been jailed after a raid on a cannabis farm in Leeds last year. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

The investigation was carried out by officers from Operation Braylock, which was formed in September 2022 and has now raided 77 industrial-sized cannabis farms across the district, making 97 arrests and seizing more than £20m of cannabis.

This work has so far resulted in prison sentences of more than 92 years.

The cannabis farm was discovered in Armley Road last year, with more than 2,000 plants. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

Sergeant Simon Green, the officer in the case, said: "Operation Braylock was set up to target and disrupt organised criminals who blight the communities of Leeds District through the illegal drugs trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad