Armley Road: Five men jailed after raid at Leeds industrial unit with more than 2,000 cannabis plants
Five men have been jailed for nearly 19 years after police raided a cannabis farm in Leeds.
The men were given sentences ranging from 36 months to 56 months, when they appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (January 26).
Aurel Alimucaj, 43, was jailed for 40 months; Fejzi Canai, 59, was sentenced to 48 months; Emiliano Licaj, 26, was given a 36-month term; Klemend Mezuri, 45, received 45 months; and Ervin Mezyri, 35, was imprisoned for 56 months.
Their convictions followed an investigation by police in Leeds after the raid on July 28 last year at an industrial unit in Armley Road, where a total of 2,342 cannabis plants were seized.
The investigation was carried out by officers from Operation Braylock, which was formed in September 2022 and has now raided 77 industrial-sized cannabis farms across the district, making 97 arrests and seizing more than £20m of cannabis.
This work has so far resulted in prison sentences of more than 92 years.
Sergeant Simon Green, the officer in the case, said: "Operation Braylock was set up to target and disrupt organised criminals who blight the communities of Leeds District through the illegal drugs trade.
“I hope this outcome demonstrates our commitment to tackling these individuals and sends out a warning to others that they can expect to face a prison sentence if they are found to be involved in such criminal enterprises.”