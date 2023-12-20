Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Armley Ridge Road: Busy Leeds road closed by police after car flipped on side during crash

A busy Leeds road has been closed by police after a car flipped onto its side in a crash.
By James Connolly
Published 20th Dec 2023, 13:55 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 13:55 GMT
Bus services have been diverted as police remain on the scene of the collision, in Armley Ridge Road.

They were called to the crash shortly after 11.30am, where a car had collided with a parked car.

The emergency services attended and the driver was taken to hospital with injuries that not believed to be life-threatening.

Bus services were diverted as police closed the road at the scene of a crash, in Armley Ridge Road, Armley, Leeds on December 20. Photo: Google.Bus services were diverted as police closed the road at the scene of a crash, in Armley Ridge Road, Armley, Leeds on December 20. Photo: Google.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision.

First Bus said its number 14 service has been diverted as Cockshott Lane is closed, with buses instead travelling down Bramley Town Street and Stanningley Road in both directions.

A spokesperson for the operator apologised for the inconvenience.

