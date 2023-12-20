Armley Ridge Road: Busy Leeds road closed by police after car flipped on side during crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bus services have been diverted as police remain on the scene of the collision, in Armley Ridge Road.
They were called to the crash shortly after 11.30am, where a car had collided with a parked car.
The emergency services attended and the driver was taken to hospital with injuries that not believed to be life-threatening.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision.
First Bus said its number 14 service has been diverted as Cockshott Lane is closed, with buses instead travelling down Bramley Town Street and Stanningley Road in both directions.
A spokesperson for the operator apologised for the inconvenience.