A busy Leeds road has been closed by police after a car flipped onto its side in a crash.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bus services have been diverted as police remain on the scene of the collision, in Armley Ridge Road.

They were called to the crash shortly after 11.30am, where a car had collided with a parked car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The emergency services attended and the driver was taken to hospital with injuries that not believed to be life-threatening.

Bus services were diverted as police closed the road at the scene of a crash, in Armley Ridge Road, Armley, Leeds on December 20. Photo: Google.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision.

First Bus said its number 14 service has been diverted as Cockshott Lane is closed, with buses instead travelling down Bramley Town Street and Stanningley Road in both directions.