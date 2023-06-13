Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Armley Moor: Police issue statement after man's body found in park in Leeds

Police have confirmed that the body of a man has been found in a park in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 10:59 BST

Emergency services were called to the scene at Armley Moor park in Armley this morning (Tuesday) following reports that a man’s body had been found.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 5.51am today, police were called to Armley Moor park, in Town Street, Armley, where a man had been found dead.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.”

Emergency services were called to Armley Moor this morning (Tuesday)Emergency services were called to Armley Moor this morning (Tuesday)
