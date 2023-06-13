Armley Moor: Police issue statement after man's body found in park in Leeds
Police have confirmed that the body of a man has been found in a park in Leeds.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Armley Moor park in Armley this morning (Tuesday) following reports that a man’s body had been found.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 5.51am today, police were called to Armley Moor park, in Town Street, Armley, where a man had been found dead.
“There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.”