Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen from across the city after the fire broke out at the church hall which stands over the road from St Bartholomew's Church, on Wesley Road, Armley, on Monday afternoon (February 12).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has said that they were called at 1.15pm to reports of the fire and sent five crews and an aerial appliance to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said that the entirety of the building was involved in the fire and that crews used four large jets, breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish it.

The fire broke out at the church hall which stands over the road from St Bartholomew's Church, on Wesley Road, Armley

The service provided an update shortly after 4pm to say that the fire had been extinguished and that damping down was taking place.

The building was reported to be derelict and no one was injured.