Armley fire: West Yorkshire fire service issues update after huge blaze at Leeds church building
Huge plumes of smoke could be seen from across the city after the fire broke out at the church hall which stands over the road from St Bartholomew's Church, on Wesley Road, Armley, on Monday afternoon (February 12).
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has said that they were called at 1.15pm to reports of the fire and sent five crews and an aerial appliance to the scene.
They said that the entirety of the building was involved in the fire and that crews used four large jets, breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish it.
The service provided an update shortly after 4pm to say that the fire had been extinguished and that damping down was taking place.
The building was reported to be derelict and no one was injured.
The service and West Yorkshire Police have been asked if there is any indication of what caused the fire and whether there were any suspicious circumstances but this has not yet been provided.