Armley fire: Firefighters tackle blaze at Tong Road mill building where children were spotted on site

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze that has broken out in a mill building on Tong Road, Armley.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 4:42 pm
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called shortly before 3pm to reports of the fire on Tong Road, Armley (stock image)

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called shortly before 3pm to reports of the fire.

A fire spokesperson told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “There were reports of children playing there prior to our arrival, but there have been no reports of any injuries.”

The fire spread to 100 per cent of the first floor of the building and five engines and an aerial appliance have been sent to the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Crews are using two large jets, one hose reel and breathing apparatus to put out the fire.

Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.

Live updates as firefighters tackle Armley building blaze

Last updated: Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 17:20

Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 17:20

Here is the location of the fire on Tong Road

Image: Google
Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 16:44

The building affected

The fire has spread through the entire first floor of this mill building on Tong Road, near Silver Royd Hill.

Image: Google
Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 16:39

Firefighters tackling blaze at Armley mill where children spotted on site

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze that has broken out in a mill building on Tong Road, Armley.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called shortly before 3pm to reports of the fire.

A fire spokesperson told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “There were reports of children playing there prior to our arrival, but there have been no reports of any injuries.”

The fire spread to 100 per cent of the first floor of the building and five engines and an aerial appliance have been sent to the scene.

Crews are using two large jets, one hose reel and breathing apparatus.

Home
Page 1 of 1
ArmleyYorkshire Evening Post