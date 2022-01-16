West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called shortly before 3pm to reports of the fire on Tong Road, Armley (stock image)

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called shortly before 3pm to reports of the fire.

A fire spokesperson told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “There were reports of children playing there prior to our arrival, but there have been no reports of any injuries.”

The fire spread to 100 per cent of the first floor of the building and five engines and an aerial appliance have been sent to the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews are using two large jets, one hose reel and breathing apparatus to put out the fire.

Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.