Armley fire: Firefighters tackle blaze at Tong Road mill building where children were spotted on site
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze that has broken out in a mill building on Tong Road, Armley.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called shortly before 3pm to reports of the fire.
A fire spokesperson told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “There were reports of children playing there prior to our arrival, but there have been no reports of any injuries.”
The fire spread to 100 per cent of the first floor of the building and five engines and an aerial appliance have been sent to the scene.
Crews are using two large jets, one hose reel and breathing apparatus to put out the fire.
Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.
Live updates as firefighters tackle Armley building blaze
Last updated: Sunday, 16 January, 2022, 17:20
Here is the location of the fire on Tong Road
The building affected
The fire has spread through the entire first floor of this mill building on Tong Road, near Silver Royd Hill.
Firefighters tackling blaze at Armley mill where children spotted on site
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze that has broken out in a mill building on Tong Road, Armley.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called shortly before 3pm to reports of the fire.
A fire spokesperson told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “There were reports of children playing there prior to our arrival, but there have been no reports of any injuries.”
The fire spread to 100 per cent of the first floor of the building and five engines and an aerial appliance have been sent to the scene.
Crews are using two large jets, one hose reel and breathing apparatus.