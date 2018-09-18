Armistice project invite for Leeds schools

Have your say

SCHOOLS in Leeds and across West Yorkshire are being invited to take part in a reading project that will bring 1918 to life as part of World War One Armistice and Remembrance celebrations.

The YEP runs an annual reading project in conjunction with the News Foundation.

This year’s theme is Armistice100 ahead of November’s 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

The News Foundation is working with regional newspapers to create a Celebration and Remembrance project to mark the event.

It will see schools take part an exciting and original project to bring the momentous events of a century ago clearly into the hearts and minds of today’s young people.

In association with Johnston Press titles in Leeds, Portsmouth, Preston, Sheffield and Sunderland, The News Foundation is finalising the development of a project package of materials that will bring 1918 to life through the pages of the local newspaper.

Each newspaper will create a series of exciting articles and features related directly to the people, places and events from their own areas during those desperate times.

The project costs just £2.20 per student. Schools will receive a class project pack with more than 30 lessons for the weeks leading up to Armistice Day.

And each student will receive their own copy of The Yorkshire Evening Post once a week for the six weeks of the project.

The project will launch from October 1 and will run until November 16 – the week after Armistice remembrance celebrations.

Yorkshire Evening Post editor Hannah Thaxter, said: “Whenever I visit schools pupils always want to know more about how we find and write the news and this project is a great way to

help them explore that.

“I’m delighted that this project has a special Armistice Day theme this year, which should bring history to life.”

Application forms are available in copies of Wednesday's (Sept 19) Yorkshire Evening Post..

E mail completed application forms to george@news-foundation.com or post to The News Foundation, 121 Sapley Road, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 1YU.