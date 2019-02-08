Armed robbers left empty handed after 'frightening' Morley bank raid

Bank staff suffered a frightening ordeal as masked raiders smashed their way into a town centre branch just after it closed.

Staff locked themselves in a secure room after balaclava-clad robbers used sledgehammers to target the Halifax bank in Morley.

Police have released more details of the incident just after 5pm yesterday (Thursday) as witness are urged to come forward.

The branch was closed but staff were working inside when the suspects smashed a glass entrance door and lock to get into the public area of the Windsor Court branch.

They tried to force the locked door to the secure area but were unsuccessful and left empty handed, driving off in a silver car.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was obviously a frightening experience for the members of staff involved but thankfully they were able to get to themselves to safety and nothing was stolen.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the suspects and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area in the time leading up to it.

“The area was busy at the time and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw the offenders at any point or the silver car they left the scene in.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13190069736, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.