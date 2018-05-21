Armed police called to Leeds tower block after 'man with handgun' seen entering flats

editorial image
0
Have your say

Armed police discovered a drugs farm after being called to search a flat for a man suspected of carrying a gun.

A member of the public reported seeing a man enter Ramshead Heights in Seacroft with what appeared to be a handgun at 11.30pm on Saturday night.

Further calls were received reporting that the man had entered a flat in the block.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene and contained the address before entering it and searching the property.

No-one was present and no firearm was found but a cannabis growing set-up was discovered.

A 39-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis. He was later reported summons.

Driving abroad this summer

The new rule Sheffield drivers MUST know about when driving abroad this summer

Night work on the M621

Leeds M621 improvements '66 per cent complete' despite bad weather setbacks