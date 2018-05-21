Armed police called to Leeds tower block after 'man with handgun' seen entering flats

Have your say

Armed police discovered a drugs farm after being called to search a flat for a man suspected of carrying a gun.

A member of the public reported seeing a man enter Ramshead Heights in Seacroft with what appeared to be a handgun at 11.30pm on Saturday night.

Further calls were received reporting that the man had entered a flat in the block.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene and contained the address before entering it and searching the property.

No-one was present and no firearm was found but a cannabis growing set-up was discovered.

A 39-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis. He was later reported summons.