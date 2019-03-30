Armed officers arrest man in West Yorkshire on suspicion of making threats to kill

Armed officers have arrested a man in Liversedge on suspicion of making threats to kill.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, March 30 in George Street, Liversedge after officers had previously searched another property on St Stephen's Road, Lockwood.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Armed officers were deployed to an address in St Stephen’s Road in Lockwood at about 11.30pm on Friday March 29 after police received a report of a male making threats to use a firearm."

"The address was found to be empty.

"Following further enquiries the officers attended an address in George Street, Liversedge at about 1.20am and arrested a male on suspicion of making threats to kill."

No weapons have been found and enquiries are continuing.