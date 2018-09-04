Armed gang injure three after forcing their way into Leeds home

THREE men were injured after a gang forced their way into a home armed with weapons including bats and golf clubs.

The daylight attack on the house happened shortly after 3pm on Monday afternoon in Bodmin Gardens, Middleton.

The group of armed assailants arrived in a number of vehicles before forcing their way into the property.

The police were called and when officers arrived, they found three men inside the house who had been assaulted.

One man, aged 25, needed hospital treatment for a serious arm injury. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Two other men, aged 22 and 23, were also assaulted but not seriously injured.

Detectives are now investigating.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Bodmin Gardens, Middleton, where a group of men armed with weapons, including bats and clubs, had been seen to force their way into a house after arriving in a number of vehicles. Officers attended and found three men in the address who had been assaulted.”

She said anyone with information could contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180439763, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.