Fire investigation works are underway following a blaze at a high-rise block of flats in Leeds.

Emergency services raced to the Burmantofts area of Leeds today after reports of a fire within the Saville Green high-rise on Appleton Way.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from a member of the public regarding smoke coming from a neighbour’s flat on the fourth floor in a high rise bock of flats on Appleton Way in Leeds. Firefighters from Killingbeck were on the scene within six minutes and the fire was extinguished by 12.19pm.