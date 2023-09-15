Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Appleton Way fire: Investigation underway after Leeds firefighters battle high-rise flat blaze

Fire investigation works are underway following a blaze at a high-rise block of flats in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 14:43 BST
Emergency services raced to the Burmantofts area of Leeds today after reports of a fire within the Saville Green high-rise on Appleton Way.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from a member of the public regarding smoke coming from a neighbour’s flat on the fourth floor in a high rise bock of flats on Appleton Way in Leeds. Firefighters from Killingbeck were on the scene within six minutes and the fire was extinguished by 12.19pm.

“Colleagues from the Fire Investigation Team are currently on site attempting to ascertain the cause of the fire. One person was treated by Yorkshire Ambulance at the scene for smoke inhalation.”

