Appeal to trace topless man and two others over brawl in brewery tent at the Great Yorkshire Show

Police are trying to trace three men who they believe attacked a bouncer in a beer tent at the Great Yorkshire Show in July.

Footage has now become available of the suspects - one of whom was topless - thought to be involved in an unprovoked assault on a member of security staff at the Black Sheep Brewery tent.

This is why we love the Great Yorkshire Show

The attack - which left the victim with a fractured cheekbone - was caught on camera by a visitor to the event at the Showground in Harrogate.

Princess Anne visits Great Yorkshire Show 2018

North Yorkshire Police said:

"The incident happened at 5.55pm on Wednesday July 11 at the Black Sheep Brewery tent during the Great Yorkshire Show. A member of security was injured in an unprovoked attack by three males. The incident was caught on camera by a member of the public.

"The victim sustained a fractured cheek bone and cuts to his face and head.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Marie Scott or email marie.scott@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk."

Quote reference number 12180125493 when passing on information.