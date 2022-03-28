Appeal to trace relatives of Leeds man following his death
Coroner's officers are appealing for information to trace the relatives of a Mr Thaddeus Lipka.
By Richard Beecham
Monday, 28th March 2022
Updated
Monday, 28th March 2022, 7:58 pm
Mr Lipka, who was 64 years old, died on the March 11 this year. There are no suspicious circumstances to his death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact coroner's officer Debbie Howarth on 01924 292301.
