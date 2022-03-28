Mr Lipka, who was 64 years old, died on the March 11 this year. There are no suspicious circumstances to his death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information is asked to contact coroner's officer Debbie Howarth on 01924 292301.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.