Appeal to trace relatives of Leeds man following his death

Coroner's officers are appealing for information to trace the relatives of a Mr Thaddeus Lipka.

By Richard Beecham
Monday, 28th March 2022, 7:56 pm
Updated Monday, 28th March 2022, 7:58 pm

Mr Lipka, who was 64 years old, died on the March 11 this year. There are no suspicious circumstances to his death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Anyone with information is asked to contact coroner's officer Debbie Howarth on 01924 292301.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

The Coroner's Court in Wakefield
LeedsLeeds United