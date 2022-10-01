Appeal to find West Yorkshire man last spotted on CCTV
An appeal has been launched to find a man last spotted on CCTV two days ago.
Police are wanting to trace 59-year-old Steven Thirlwall who has gone missing from his home in Knottingley.
He was reported absent at 10.48am on Friday.
However, after checking through footage shot on public cameras, CCTV picked him up in the Fishergate area of the town at 5.01pm on Thursday, September 29.
He was last wearing a camouflage coat and carrying a black and white umbrella.
He is of medium build and about 5ft 6ins tall.
There are growing concerns for his welfare and officers say they urgently need to locate him to check that he is safe and okay.
Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist the police in tracing Steven is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via 101 quoting log 480 of September 30 or online.