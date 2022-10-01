Appeal to find West Yorkshire man last spotted on CCTV

Police are wanting to trace 59-year-old Steven Thirlwall who has gone missing from his home in Knottingley.

He was reported absent at 10.48am on Friday.

However, after checking through footage shot on public cameras, CCTV picked him up in the Fishergate area of the town at 5.01pm on Thursday, September 29.

Steven Thirlwall was last seen on CCTV.

He was last wearing a camouflage coat and carrying a black and white umbrella.

He is of medium build and about 5ft 6ins tall.

There are growing concerns for his welfare and officers say they urgently need to locate him to check that he is safe and okay.