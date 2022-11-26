Appeal to find Leeds man who has not been seen for two days
Police are wanting ting to trace a 48-year-old Leeds man who has not been seen for two days.
Richard Falcus, who is from Beeston, was last seen in the city centre on Thursday evening.
He is white, of slim build with a goatee beard.
He was last seen wearing a black coat, trousers and trainers, a beige beanie hat and striped scarf.
He had Foot Asylum drawstring bag and was carrying a yellow carrier bag and a golf umbrella.
Call police on 101, quoting log 584 of 25/11.