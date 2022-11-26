News you can trust since 1890
Appeal to find Leeds man who has not been seen for two days

Police are wanting ting to trace a 48-year-old Leeds man who has not been seen for two days.

By Nick Frame
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Nov 2022, 3:52pm

Richard Falcus, who is from Beeston, was last seen in the city centre on Thursday evening.

He is white, of slim build with a goatee beard.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, trousers and trainers, a beige beanie hat and striped scarf.

Have you seen Richard Falcus?

He had Foot Asylum drawstring bag and was carrying a yellow carrier bag and a golf umbrella.

Call police on 101, quoting log 584 of 25/11.

