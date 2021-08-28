Appeal to find driver after cyclist seriously injured falling off bike near Leeds village
Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist suffered serious face injuries after falling off his bike in Leeds.
It happened on Saturday August 7 at about 10.10am near Bardsey.
A 33-year-old cyclist fell off his pedal bike on Wetherby Road, at the junction with Hetchell View.
Police believe the rider had swerved after being passed closely by a black saloon car, causing him to clip the kerb.
He suffered serious face injuries and was left shaken by the incident.
Officers would like to speak to the driver of the black vehicle or anyone who witnessed the incident - in particular anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage that may assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Tom Walkin from the Roads Policing Team on 101 or via the website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting crime reference 13210400940.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.