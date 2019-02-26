Appeal after car fled from police and crashed in Harehills, Leeds

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a car crash which happened in Harehills.

The collision took place on February 21 on Sandhurst Road, Harehills in Leeds.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At around 11.20am, a blue BMW car made off from officers before being in collision with a blue Honda Jazz car at the junction of Harehills Lane.

"Two occupants of the BMW made off from the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace them."

The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190095072.