Amazon Prime customers will get charged for same-day delivery on some orders from next month. The online outlet has become the latest retailer to increase its prices after informing customers that same-day deliveries will now cost members an extra £1.99 for orders under £20.

The perk was once included in the monthly £8.99 per month subscription price. Amazon Prime shoppers received an email which outlines the new charge for the same-day service, which sees items delivered as long as they are ordered by 1pm. The charge will be in place for any customer who spends less than £20 and wants to recieve their order on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon said in its email: “Same-day delivery can be selected at checkout, but there will be a fee of £1.99 per delivery for orders under £20. The fee for customers who are not Prime members will remain £5.99.”

The change will apply from September 18, 2023 while Prime members who spend over £20 will continue to get free same-day delivery if it’s available on their order.

Amazon Prime members took to social media to share their disappointment in the change.

One user said on Facebook: “There’s not much point in being a Prime member soon.” Another added: “It’s getting to the point where unless you use next-day delivery a lot or video it’s not that beneficial.”