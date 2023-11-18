Allerton Bywater crash: Police rescue man trapped in car after it flips on its side near Leeds
Two men have been taken to hospital after their car flipped on its side in West Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called at 4.34am on today (Saturday, November 18) to reports of a vehicle which was flipped on its side on Barnsdale Road near Allerton Bywater.
Officers attended the scene and found a man trapped in the car.
He was taken to hospital where his injuries were found to be not life-threatening.
A second man, who had managed to get out of the car after it flipped, was also taken to hospital, but his injuries were not serious.
The road closed while the accident was being handled but has since reopened.