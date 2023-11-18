Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Allerton Bywater crash: Police rescue man trapped in car after it flips on its side near Leeds

Two men have been taken to hospital after their car flipped on its side in West Yorkshire.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 18th Nov 2023, 10:49 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 10:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called at 4.34am on today (Saturday, November 18) to reports of a vehicle which was flipped on its side on Barnsdale Road near Allerton Bywater.

Officers attended the scene and found a man trapped in the car.

Police were called to Barnsdale Road on Saturday morning after a car had flipped on its side. Picture by GooglePolice were called to Barnsdale Road on Saturday morning after a car had flipped on its side. Picture by Google
Police were called to Barnsdale Road on Saturday morning after a car had flipped on its side. Picture by Google
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

He was taken to hospital where his injuries were found to be not life-threatening.

A second man, who had managed to get out of the car after it flipped, was also taken to hospital, but his injuries were not serious.

The road closed while the accident was being handled but has since reopened.

Related topics:West YorkshireWest Yorkshire PoliceEmergency services