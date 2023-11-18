Two men have been taken to hospital after their car flipped on its side in West Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called at 4.34am on today (Saturday, November 18) to reports of a vehicle which was flipped on its side on Barnsdale Road near Allerton Bywater.

Officers attended the scene and found a man trapped in the car.

Police were called to Barnsdale Road on Saturday morning after a car had flipped on its side. Picture by Google

He was taken to hospital where his injuries were found to be not life-threatening.

A second man, who had managed to get out of the car after it flipped, was also taken to hospital, but his injuries were not serious.