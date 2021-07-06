All emergency services at Kirkstall viaduct dealing with train incident as roads blocked

Viaduct Road has been blocked by police between Armley and Burley due to an incident on the Horsforth railway line at Kirkstall viaduct.

Northern Rail said the railway line has been blocked due to an incident and delays are expected until 10am.

The service tweeted: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Horsforth and Leeds the line is blocked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 10:00 06/07.

"Replacement road transport has been requested to operate between Leeds and Horsforth in both directions of travel, details to follow when confirmed."

Roads have also been blocked in the area.

LeedsTravelInfo tweeted: "Viaduct Road blocked between Armley and Burley due to incident at Leeds - Horsforth railway line at Kirkstall viaduct."

All emergency services are at Kirkstall viaduct this morning dealing with an incident.

West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

UPDATE:

Viaduct Road was blocked by police between Armley and Burley due to an incident on the Horsforth railway line at Kirkstall viaduct.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "British Transport Police were called to the line in Leeds at 7.59am today (6 July) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

All emergency services are at Kirkstall viaduct this morning dealing with an incident.

"Paramedics also attended, and a person has been taken to a local hospital.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious."

The train line and surrounding roads have now been reopened, Northern Rail confirmed.

Northern Rail earlier tweeted: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Horsforth and Leeds the line is blocked.

"Services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 10:00 06/07.