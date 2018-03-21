Aldi brings back £280 hot tub that totally sold out last summer

Aldi has is bringing back a hot tub which proved so popular upon its release last year that it completely sold out.

The 795 litre deluxe Spa Pool sparked a buying frenzy among shoppers as one of the cheapest hot tubs in the UK – and Aldi is expecting a similar situation this time around.

According to the supermarket, they will be making 50 per cent more tubs available to meet with the demand it experienced in 2017.

They will also be imposing a strict limit of one hot tub per customer when it is made available for online pre-order on March 25.

With standard hot tubs costing anywhere from £3,000 to £10,000, Aldi’s offering is aimed at undercutting its expensive counterparts.

Even similar soft-shell alternatives from retailers like B&Q and Tesco are sold at three times the price.

Julie Ashfield, Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Last year, we saw unprecedented demand for our Spa Pool and are thrilled to be bringing more back for our customers to enjoy this spring.”

As well as the online pre-order, the hot tub will be available in stores from Thursday, March 29 – but you may have to be speedy if you want one.

The supermarket has already had a storming start to 2018 – picking up several big-name awards.

Back in January, the Grocer named Aldi as the lowest priced supermarket in the UK. While the Which? 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey voted Aldi Britain’s favourite supermarket.