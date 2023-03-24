Alderton Heights Moortown: Woman given oxygen therapy after being rescued from Leeds flat fire
Oxygen therapy has been administered to a woman who suffered smoke inhalation in a Leeds flat fire.
Firefighters from the Moortown, Cookridge, Leeds, Killingbeck and Bradford stations responded to the fire at Alderton Heights in Moortown today (March 24). A woman suffered smoke inhalation and was given oxygen therapy before being left in the care of paramedics.
The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log reads: “Flat fire, one hose reel and two breathing apparatus used. One adult female suffered smoke inhalation, oxygen therapy administered by fire service personnel and casualty left in care of paramedics. Appliances from Moortown, Cookridge, Leeds, Killingbeck and aerial from Bradford attended.”