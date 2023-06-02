Kate Pym from Tutum Medical and Jenni France from Leeds Children’s Hospital.

BEAMS has reduced the number of alarms on the ward taking more than five minutes to respond to by 57 per cent, more than 30 minutes by 100 per cent, and average response by 43 per cent to 1 Minute 42 seconds, according to officials.

The monitoring system has been developed for and with Sheffield Children’s Hospital by Tutum Medical Ltd to significantly improve response times for critical bedside alarms.

Jenni France, Ward Manager at Leeds Children’s Hospital said: “We had heard from other children’s hospitals how this simple and easy system was significantly improving response times to critical equipment alarms.

"We saw great results from a trial on Ward L30. Patient safety and reassurance for nursing staff markedly improved.

"We know immediately which patient’s device has raised an alarm and the urgency of the alarm so we can prioritise alarm responses in seconds. A quiet and calm children’s ward, who would have thought?”

Paul Rawlinson, Managing Director of Tutum Medical Ltd said: “We are delighted Leeds Children’s Hospital have installed BEAMS and are seeing significant improvements in response times to alarms.

"Patient safety and better working conditions for nurses are vital especially at a time of nurse shortages and increased alarm fatigue.

"We are proud to be making a difference not just at Leeds Children’s Hospital but on wards across the country with our unique system.”

BEAMS listens for specific alarms and when identified, it notifies nurses which room needs attention, together with the type of alarm that has been triggered.

It sends the notification via wi-fi to a nurse console display and to speakers along the corridors (which give a spoken notification).

Laura-Clare Whelan, Deputy Head of Nursing at Leeds Children’s, said: “BEAMS gives us the assurance and support for both the nursing staff and families that their care and safety is a priority to us.

"Patients and parents will know that if an alarm is sounding their nurse will respond, particularly when they do not feel able to call the nurse themselves.”

The BEAMS system is currently being trialled on other wards at Leeds Children’s Hospital as well as other hospitals across the country.