Air ambulance lands in field in quiet Leeds village after person 'kicked by a horse'

An air ambulance was deployed to a quiet Leeds village after a person was “kicked by a horse”.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 1st Jul 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 14:24 BST

Ambulance crews received an emergency call over an incident in a field near Ledston Hall in Ledston this morning (Saturday).

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 9.39am this morning to report an incident in Ledston where someone had been kicked by a horse.

"An ambulance and air ambulance attended the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital by road.”

An air ambulance was sent to Ledson after a person was kicked by a horse. Picture: StockAn air ambulance was sent to Ledson after a person was kicked by a horse. Picture: Stock
