Air ambulance lands in field in quiet Leeds village after person 'kicked by a horse'
An air ambulance was deployed to a quiet Leeds village after a person was “kicked by a horse”.
Ambulance crews received an emergency call over an incident in a field near Ledston Hall in Ledston this morning (Saturday).
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 9.39am this morning to report an incident in Ledston where someone had been kicked by a horse.
"An ambulance and air ambulance attended the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital by road.”