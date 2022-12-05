Adel fire: Fire service confirms man and boy taken to hospital after blaze engulfs Leeds home
A man and a boy were taken to hospital after a blaze engulfed a home in Leeds, the fire service has confirmed.
It happened in Holtdale Way, Adel, shortly before 10.30am on Saturday (December 3). Six fire engines were sent out following reports of a house fire, where a family of four lived.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) confirmed today that a man and a boy were taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The terraced property was completely engulfed in flames.
A WYFRS spokesperson said: “The service was called at 10.24am on Saturday, December 3rd to reports of a fire at a home in Holtdale Way, Adel in Leeds. “Six engines attended from Moortown, Rawdon, Stanningley, Bradford and two from Leeds to the terraced property which was 100 per cent involved in the fire.
"Four breathing apparatus were used as well as two hose reel jets. Out of a family of four, one man and a boy went to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. Crews left the scene at just after 4pm. Due to the extent of the fire damage, it is not known if smoke alarms were fitted at the property.”