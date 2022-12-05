It happened in Holtdale Way, Adel, shortly before 10.30am on Saturday (December 3). Six fire engines were sent out following reports of a house fire, where a family of four lived.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) confirmed today that a man and a boy were taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The terraced property was completely engulfed in flames.

A WYFRS spokesperson said: “The service was called at 10.24am on Saturday, December 3rd to reports of a fire at a home in Holtdale Way, Adel in Leeds. “Six engines attended from Moortown, Rawdon, Stanningley, Bradford and two from Leeds to the terraced property which was 100 per cent involved in the fire.

The fire broke out on Holtdale Way, Adel (Photo left: Google)