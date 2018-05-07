Actor Dean to run Leeds Half Marathon for Jane’s appeal

Have your say

ACTOR Dean Smith is set to join more than 6,600 runners tackling the 33rd Leeds Half Marathon this weekend.

The star of TV shows Last Tango in Halifax and Waterloo Road will be part of 150-strong Jane Tomlinson Appeal team at Sunday’s race.

He will be running alongside former Leeds Rhinos legends Jamie Peacock and Barrie McDermott, who have also pledged to pull on their trainers for the appeal.

Dean, who also starred in Yorkshire’s Tea’s high-profile Brewtopia adverts, is taking on the 13.1 mile course to support the appeal.

Dean, 28, said: “I’m really looking forward to running Yorkshire’s biggest half marathon in my home city.

“It’s always good to get home and I can’t think of any better reason than running the Leeds Half for the Jane Tomlinson Appeal and supporting its work with children and people living with cancer.

“If you can spare a few pounds, then please help me support a truly brilliant cause – and if you see me on the route, make sure you say ‘hi’ as I’ll need the encouragement.”

Appeal Fundraising Manager Katie Bell said: “We’re thrilled that Dean has signed up to join our amazing Appeal Team on Sunday May 13.

“Together they’ll run a collective 1,965 miles to support children’s wellbeing and people affected by cancer. It’s a huge effort and we’re really grateful for their support.”

For more information on the Leeds Half Marathon, go to www.janetomlinsonappeal.com/our-events/2018/05/leeds-half-marathon-2018/

To support Dean in his fundraising efforts, go to www.justgiving.com/janesappealcharity