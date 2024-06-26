A650 Wakefield Road: Three people rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Leeds
Three people have been rushed to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Leeds.
The collision, that was reported shortly after 5.30pm yesterday (June 26), happened on the A650.
It involved a Ford Transit van and an Isuzu truck, which was transporting a BMW car.
Damage was caused to all three vehicles.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that three people were taken to hospital.
