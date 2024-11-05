A65 Otley Road Guiseley: Elderly man fighting for his life in Leeds after being hit by lorry
The crash, that was reported shortly after 10am this morning (November 5), happened outside Philip Kirkby Jeweller on Otley Road.
It involved an 88-year-old pedestrian, who was rushed to hospital with serious leg and hip injuries.
Police confirmed that the man’s injuries are being considered life-threatening because of his age.
The man was struck by a white Scania HGV, which had been travelling towards Menston. The lorry driver was spoken to by officers at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who saw the movements of either the lorry or the pedestrian immediately prior to it, has been urged to call 101, or report by the West Yorkshire Police website.
Those with dashcam footage that may assist enquiries has also been urged to make contact, referencing log 0433 of November 5.