A man has died after an incident at a bridge in Leeds city centre.

Police were told shortly after 9.30pm last night (June 23) that a man was receiving medical treatment close to the bridge on the A64 near Eastgate.

A man has died after an incident at a bridge over the A64 in Leeds city centre on June 23. | Google

Officers attended and closed the road at both sides of the bridge while enquiries were made.

The force confirmed this morning (June 24) that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.