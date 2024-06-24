A64 York Road: Man dies after incident at bridge in Leeds city centre
A man has died after an incident at a bridge in Leeds city centre.
Police were told shortly after 9.30pm last night (June 23) that a man was receiving medical treatment close to the bridge on the A64 near Eastgate.
Officers attended and closed the road at both sides of the bridge while enquiries were made.
The force confirmed this morning (June 24) that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson said: “His death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries are currently being made to identify him.”