A64 York Road: Man dies after incident at bridge in Leeds city centre

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 24th Jun 2024, 10:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has died after an incident at a bridge in Leeds city centre.

Police were told shortly after 9.30pm last night (June 23) that a man was receiving medical treatment close to the bridge on the A64 near Eastgate.

A man has died after an incident at a bridge over the A64 in Leeds city centre on June 23.A man has died after an incident at a bridge over the A64 in Leeds city centre on June 23.
A man has died after an incident at a bridge over the A64 in Leeds city centre on June 23. | Google

Officers attended and closed the road at both sides of the bridge while enquiries were made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

The force confirmed this morning (June 24) that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “His death is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries are currently being made to identify him.”

Related topics:LeedsPoliceA64Eastgate