A driver has died and a woman from Leeds has been injured after a serious crash on the A64.

It happened at around 3.05pm yesterday (Tuesday December 4) at the junction with Towthorpe Moor Lane and Common Lane, near Hopgrove on the outskirts of York.

The accident involved a blue Mazda 2 car that was travelling on Common Lane towards the A64, and a blue DAF horse box heading westbound on A64 from Malton towards York.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene and the front seat passenger was transported to Hull Royal Infirmary, where they are fighting for their life. In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said more details would be provided once the next-of-kin had been informed.

The crash happened on the A64 at the junction with Towthorpe Moor Lane and Common Lane, near Hopgrove on the outskirts of York (Photo by Google)

The driver of the DAF horse box, a woman aged in her fifties from the Leeds area, has minor injuries. Two horses in the vehicle had to be treated by a vet for minor injuries.

The stretch of road reopened just before 9pm following the police collision investigation at the scene, the safe recovery of both vehicles and debris cleared from the highway.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or motorists with relevant dashcam footage are urged to come forward to assist the investigation.

